After months of fear of conflict, fighters of the Shiite group Hezbollah “The party of God” located south of Lebanonexchange attacks against Israeli forceswhich alerted everyone lebanese territory.

This Friday afternoon, UN warned that it is urgent to prevent Lebanon “becomes another Gaza” while Israel and Hezbollah exchange of fire continues cross-border.

António Guterres, Secretary General of the UNhighlighted this Friday that the conflict is open throughout middle Eastand warned that anything that happens could cause a catastrophe beyond the border “it is real and must be avoided.”

“The people of the region and the people of the world cannot allow Lebanon to become another Loop“he added

It should be noted that of the 193 member nations of the UN144 recognized the Palestinian statewhere on May 28 countries such as Spain, Ireland and Norway joined, however, USAthe United Kingdom and other G7 members abstain.

In the case of USAhas been opened in the support for Israel.

Along with the attacks on Lebanona bombing of Israel to Gaza refugee centers, where at least 25 people were killed and 45 more were reported injured.