Stocks of essential foods in the Gaza Strip, such as rice, vegetable oil and legumes, will be depleted in one to three days, according to estimates by the World Food Programme, one of the largest humanitarian arms of the UN. , released today.

(Also read: More than 20 trucks of humanitarian aid enter Gaza and 70 are waiting for authorization from Israel)

The food supplies that have been able to enter from Egypt are very scarce compared to the needs (mainly ready-to-eat foods, such as canned tuna or date bars) and are distributed in southern Gaza, while the flour goes exclusively to bakeries.

The United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA) indicated that this Sunday “a limited number” of trucks with humanitarian supplies were able to cross the Rafah border crossing, without specifying their exact number, although it is known that since October 21 – when Israel and Egypt accepted a restricted entry of aid – 451 trucks have arrived in Gaza.

According to OCHA’s daily report on the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, the distribution of food aid by international organizations to internally displaced people in Gaza City and in the north in general it has almost completely stopped in view of the intensity of the bombing and the evacuation order that Israel has given.

More than 4,000 children have been killed in Gaza.

A small number of local NGOs and community organizations are likely to continue providing some form of assistance, but it is known that there are no bakeries left operating in that part of the Palestinian territory, OCHA said.

It is estimated that there are still 400,000 people in northern Gaza, including the city that serves as the capital of the Strip, among whom there are wounded, sick and vulnerable people who cannot escape and family members who do not want to abandon them. Eleven bakeries have been attacked and destroyed since October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel and Israel launched a violent military offensive against Gaza.

