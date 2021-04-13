On the day that Myanmar received its particular New Year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, warned that the crisis in Myanmar after the military coup on February 1 runs the risk of turning into a general conflict. as in Syria, in addition to warning of possible crimes against humanity. Bachelet asked the countries for “decisive and impactful measures” to prevent it.

More than two months after the coup by the military junta on February 1 and with more than 700 deaths due to the repression in Myanmar, according to data from the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP), “the situation is heading towards a full-blown conflict. “

“States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past to be repeated in Syria and elsewhere,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, warned on Tuesday.

“There are clear echoes of Syria in 2011. Here we also saw peaceful protests met with unnecessary and clearly disproportionate force. The brutal and persistent repression of the state against its own people has led some people to take up arms, followed by a spiral of violence. in all the country”, Bachelet reiterated in a statement.

Likewise, the Chilean recalled that the military junta is committing “serious human rights violations” and there are suspicions of “possible crimes against humanity against the people.” It is in this sense, he recalled “the mass murder of at least 82 people in Bago between Friday and Saturday.”

Bachelet urged countries to get more involved to reach a solution

Bachelet’s concern is mainly that the countries with the capacity to pressure the Myanmar military junta do not respond jointly to the excesses against the Burmese people as happened in Syria in 2011.

“The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights warned in 2011 that the failure of the international community to respond with a united determination could be disastrous for Syria and beyond. The last ten years have shown how dire the consequences have been for millions of civilians, ”he warned.

Protesters march through a market with posters of former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the Kamayut Township of Yangon, Burma, on April 8, 2021. © AP (illustration)

For this reason, Bachelet recalled that “the declarations of condemnation and the limited selective sanctions are not clearly enough” and urged the States to take “immediate, decisive and effective measures” to force the military junta to put an end to its “campaign of repression and massacre of the population “.

Boycott of Buddhist New Year celebrations

This Tuesday, April 13, the Buddhist New Year was to be celebrated throughout the country, a celebration that fills the streets of large cities like Rangoon, the ancient capital and most populated city in the country, with water battles. “Thingyan should be a celebration of joy, but unfortunately there is nothing to celebrate,” UN special envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said on Twitter.

Burgener has been in Bangkok since last Friday and there he added that he hopes “that it is true that sprinkling with water takes away sins. Many sins have been committed since February 1. I hope to celebrate the Thingyan with all those released in the future.” .

This year, however, many protesters boycotted the celebrations.

Instead of celebrations, in many cities and towns of the country, messages of protest could be seen in the traditional reddish pots with flowers that are normally used to welcome the new year.

A woman carries a pot of flowers while taking part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 13, 2021. © REUTERS / Stringer

In several photos released by the ‘Myanmar Now’ portal, messages such as “We will fight for democracy”, “We will never give up” and “Free our leaders” could be read.

While most protests remain peaceful, in recent days a growing number of protesters have been responding to the junta’s crackdown with homemade weapons, rifles and Molotov cocktails. This, together with the attacks by various ethnic guerrillas last week, adds force to Bachelet’s growing concerns.

With EFE and Reuters.