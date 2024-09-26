UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the continued rise in sea levels, stressing the need to save humanity from the consequences of this problem, which is destroying countries and societies.

This came during the meeting held at the United Nations Headquarters, the High-level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise, on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 79th Session of the General Assembly.

The Secretary-General pointed out that scientists have reached results indicating that global sea levels are rising faster than at any time in the past three thousand years, without specifying a date for the end of this problem. He stressed that determining this issue is in the hands of world leaders, as their choices will determine the scope, pace and impact of sea level rise in the future.

Low-lying coastal areas are home to about 900 million people, and rising sea levels mean a tsunami of misery, causing more severe storms, coastal erosion, coastal flooding, inundation of communities, pollution of freshwater, destruction of crops, damage to infrastructure, destruction of biodiversity and economies, with sectors such as fisheries, agriculture and tourism taking a hit.

He reported that entire islands were lost and coastal communities were destroyed, with land rendered uninhabitable and uninsurable.

The Secretary-General stressed that only radical action to reduce emissions can limit sea level rise, and only radical action to adapt can protect people from rising sea levels.

He called on the G20 to lead efforts and work to align its plans for fossil fuel production and consumption with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, noting the need to provide strong financial resources at the upcoming climate conference “COP29”, including new and innovative sources of capital.

For his part, Philemon Yang, President of the United Nations General Assembly, warned of the continued erosion and disappearance of entire coastlines, which will have negative consequences for many countries, including the Pacific island regions and some areas near New York.

He called on the international community not to ignore this issue “morally, politically and financially”, stressing the need to work and make decisions at a time when estimates indicate that sea levels will rise by 20 centimeters between 2020 and 2025.