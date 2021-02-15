Poor countries in 2021 have become even more at risk of facing a food crisis related to rising food prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced on Monday, February 15, by the UN Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, Agnes Kalibata.

“Food systems have shrunk due to COVID-19. Food has risen in price, and in some places it has become inaccessible to people. The issue of food this year is more acute than last year, “- said the special envoy in an interview with the newspaper The guardian…

Kalibata also noted that the markets are the hardest now, they have been hit harder. The quarantine regime has closed food markets, which has led to a deterioration in the situation of farmers.

She highlighted the plight of African countries such as Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. Some of them are facing severe food price increases and food shortages. This circumstance could be exacerbated by problems such as the projected drought in East Africa.

Kalibata advised governments to prepare for a longer crisis than they may have originally anticipated. She mentioned that the fight against the coronavirus and its economic consequences could take at least five years.

“The number one mistake was that we thought the crisis would be short, we thought it could be six months. I am not complaining about restrictions, they are very important for protecting people, but they should not be vague, ”she stressed.

According to the special envoy, one of the priorities should be to ensure the movement of food from production areas to distribution and consumption centers, as well as across borders.

Earlier, on February 1, it became known that according to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture for January 2021, there is a maximum rise in prices for domestic producers of cucumbers (+ 9.7%), potatoes (+ 8.4%) and pasta (+ 6.6%).

So, on January 27, compared to January 1, in Russia, the price of cucumber producers was 107.3 rubles per 1 kg (+ 9.7%), potatoes – 16.5 rubles (+ 8.4%), tomatoes – 108 rubles (+ 3.8%), carrots – 16.3 rubles (+ 3.2%). The cost of pasta manufacturers also increased – 42.5 rubles (+ 6.6%).

At the same time, prices for poultry, pork and mutton rose slightly – by a maximum of 1.7%. Buckwheat has similar dynamics – plus 1.8%. The cost of eggs at factories, on the contrary, fell: 10 pieces of the first category cost 54.2 rubles (-7%), the second – 48.9 rubles (-4.6%).