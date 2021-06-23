204 million people will be exposed to “extreme heat waves” if the warming exceeds two degrees Celsius instead of one and a half degrees, according to the report obtained by AFP exclusively.

And if the temperature does not decline quickly, hunger may threaten an additional 80 million people, as experts predicted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, stressing that “the worst is to come, and it will affect the lives of our children and grandchildren more than it does ours.”

The 2015 Paris climate agreement stipulated the need to limit warming to a maximum of two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial level, while seeking to limit it to only 1.5 degrees. However, the current course of affairs does not allow this to be achieved, according to scholars.

The 137-page technical summary of this report stressed that “life on Earth can recover from major climate change by moving to new species and establishing new ecosystems.” “As for humanity, it is not capable of that,” he added.

The full 4,000-page assessment report, which is much more pessimistic than the previous report issued in 2014, was dedicated to providing information in the light of which political decisions could be taken.

But the report will not be published until February 2022 after the 195 member states of the United Nations unanimously approved it.

Some scientists consider this too late for the important international meetings on climate and biodiversity that will take place in late 2021.