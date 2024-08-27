Shaaban Bilal (Gaza)

Two officials from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reiterated yesterday that the situation in Gaza is “catastrophic” and that the area in which people are confined in the Strip is very small in light of receiving more Israeli evacuation orders.

This came during the briefing given by UNRWA spokesperson Louise Waterridge and the agency’s first deputy field director Sam Rose to journalists at the United Nations headquarters in New York via video call from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Waterridge said that hundreds of thousands of people are being forcibly displaced every day and do not know where to go, pointing to the overcrowding of the humanitarian zone declared by Israel in Khan Younis and Al-Mawasi, where you can barely see the sand on the ground. She explained that in these difficult conditions, there is an increase in the spread of diseases, including polio, the first case of which was confirmed a few days ago, stressing that the only hope is a ceasefire.

She added, “There are tanks in areas that were previously known as safe areas, and this is just further evidence that the Gaza Strip is not a safe place.”

Rose, for his part, warned that the recent series of evacuation orders has reduced the humanitarian zone declared by the Israeli occupation to only 11 percent of the entire Gaza Strip. Rose said, “These are crowded areas where people are crowded together and doing everything they can to survive, and they are faced with impossible choices, they do not know what to do and whether to stay or leave.”

He warned of a “perfect storm” that creates the environment in which polio can spread, noting that “children are suffering from malnutrition, a destroyed health sector, very poor water and sanitation services and conditions, and people are living among garbage and pools of sewage.”

In the same context, UNRWA spokeswoman in Gaza, Enas Hamdan, expressed great fears and concerns about the spread of polio in the Strip. Hamdan said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad that the biggest threat relates to trying to combat the disease in light of the environmental and health conditions that do not help to confront it, but rather cause it to spread among children, especially sewage water that is difficult to dispose of, and samples of which showed the presence of the polio virus.

She pointed out that there are other factors that help spread diseases, including high temperatures and the accumulation of waste, stressing that UNRWA is committed to fighting and confronting the disease by providing vaccinations, as it is one of the serious diseases that threaten the lives of children in the Strip.

The UN spokeswoman said, “There will be a campaign implemented by UNRWA to provide vaccinations and polio vaccines to children in the Strip in partnership with the World Health Organization and UNICEF, but there are still obstacles, most notably the lack of safe conditions and the failure to reach a ceasefire to ensure the effective implementation of these vaccinations.”

Yesterday, UN organizations, including UNRWA, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization, stressed the need for a humanitarian truce to enable them to vaccinate more than 640,000 children with the polio vaccine, warning that delaying the truce would increase the risk of polio spreading among children.