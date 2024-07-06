Gaza (Union)

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the escalation of clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border, known as the “Blue Line.”

The international organization highlighted the escalating tensions following an increase in the exchange of fire between Lebanon and Israel.

“The recent increase in hostilities increases the risk of a full-scale war,” a note from the office of the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said.

The memorandum stressed the need for self-restraint, noting that “escalation can and must be avoided. We reiterate that the risk of miscalculation leading to a sudden and wider confrontation is a real risk,” and stressed that “a political and diplomatic solution is the only viable way forward.”

An Israeli army spokesman announced yesterday that Israeli Air Force planes and fighter jets attacked several targets in southern Lebanon, including a military building in the village of Kfar Kila, according to Israeli media.