Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is catastrophic due to repeated waves of displacement, overcrowding, insecurity, collapse of infrastructure, ongoing hostilities and limited services. The office said: “With ongoing hostilities, evacuation orders and severe shortages of essential items, it is increasingly difficult for displaced families to access basic services in the locations they arrive at.”

“Since October, 86% of the Gaza Strip has been under evacuation orders, and most of the population of the Gaza Strip is increasingly concentrated in the Mawasi area that Israel has designated for the displaced,” he added, noting that the population density in this area has increased to between 33,000 and 34,000 people per square kilometer, compared to about 200 people before October.

For his part, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed in his daily press conference that the severe fuel shortage is forcing hospitals to postpone necessary surgeries and threatens to stop the work of ambulances, especially in northern Gaza.