New York (WAM)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a complete collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza, as Israeli military operations, fighting and chaos intensify across the Strip.

Guterres’ warning came in a statement delivered on his behalf by his chief of staff, Courtenay Rattray, before the UN Security Council session held yesterday on developments in the Middle East, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary-General also warned of the possibility of regional repercussions expanding every day as a result of the daily exchange of shelling across the border with Lebanon.

The Secretary-General noted that nearly half a million people are facing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, and infectious diseases are on the rise, amid severe challenges and deadly risks facing UN humanitarian workers on the ground.

He stressed the need for the large-scale entry and delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza, for the survival and well-being of civilians, saying, “It is long past time to provide a safe enabling environment for effective humanitarian operations in Gaza, in line with international humanitarian law.”

The Secretary-General noted the dangerous conditions facing the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, noting that more than 550 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October, including 138 children.

He stressed that the Israeli measures undermine the Palestinian Authority, paralyze the Palestinian economy, lead to instability and greatly accelerate settlement expansion, explaining that the geography of the occupied West Bank is steadily changing through Israeli administrative and legal steps, which eliminates any possibility of reaching a two-state solution.

In this regard, he referred to Israel’s transfer of powers in the occupied West Bank to a civilian deputy in the Israeli Civil Administration, which he described as another step towards extending Israeli sovereignty over these occupied territories, and warned that if these measures were left unaddressed, they threatened to cause irreparable damage.

The Secretary-General reiterated the United Nations position calling for a change of course through an immediate cessation of all Israeli settlement activities and holding perpetrators of violence accountable, declaring that Israeli settlements are a flagrant violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

He stressed the need for Israel to ensure the safety and security of the Palestinian population.