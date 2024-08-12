Aden (Union)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned of the risk of catastrophic floods in many Yemeni regions in the coming few days, due to the expected heavy rains.

FAO said in a report that the central and southern highlands, including the governorates of Ibb, Dhamar, Sana’a, Hodeidah, and Hajjah, are the most at risk, as they are expected to witness heavy rainfall that may exceed 300 mm in some areas.

The report added that “floods could cause widespread damage to crops and infrastructure, and displace people, especially in areas already suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis.”

The report warned that landslides and floods could destroy sewage systems, which could lead to disease outbreaks.

He also warned of temperatures rising to 40 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, which could affect crop production and increase the suffering of the population.

FAO called for the need to take urgent measures to mitigate the effects of these floods, including strengthening early warning systems, providing humanitarian aid, and developing contingency plans to deal with any emergencies.

At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed in several governorates due to thunderstorms.

Local sources reported that the victims fell in the governorates of Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Sana’a, Marib and Dhamar, where thunderbolts struck their homes or while they were in the open. Eyewitnesses said that heavy rains accompanied by strong winds caused extensive damage to the infrastructure, as well as power outages in many areas.

In turn, the International Organization for Migration announced yesterday that the death toll from the floods that hit Yemen in the past few days had risen to 57, and others were missing.

The UN organization said in a statement published on its website: “The floods, which began in late June and intensified in early August, have killed at least 57 people, with others missing and injured, while 34,000 families have been affected.”

tragedy

“Without significant and sustained support from donors and international partners, the ability to meet the needs of those affected will remain extremely limited,” warned IOM Acting Chief of Mission in Yemen Matt Hooper.

The UN official described the scale of the disaster and humanitarian needs as “enormous.”

Yemen suffers from severe weakness in infrastructure, which has made the effects of floods increase the tragedy of the population, who complain about the fragility of basic services due to the repercussions of the Houthi coup against the legitimate government.