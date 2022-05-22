A large proportion of the hundreds of monkeypox cases confirmed by the World Health Organization or national health authorities are related to homosexuals or bisexuals, as the program indicated, explaining that the infection is transmitted through close contact with a sick person and therefore “everyone can catch it.”

“These stigmas and blamings undermine confidence and the ability to respond effectively to the outbreak of this disease,” said Matthew Kavanaugh, deputy director of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS.

The United Nations agency, which draws on its long experience with AIDS, believes that this type of rhetoric can very quickly undermine science-based efforts to combat the disease.

The official stresses that these campaigns “create a cycle of fear that pushes individuals to avoid health centers, which limits the scope of efforts to identify cases of infection and encourages ineffective coercive measures.”

Monkeypox is a rare disease that usually presents with fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph glands, and a rash on the hands and face.

There is no cure for this disease, which was eradicated four decades ago.

At least 10 European countries, as well as Australia, Canada and the United States, have reported cases of monkeypox, which do not usually report cases of the disease. It is a disease usually common in 11 African countries.