Guterres told reporters: “Let us be clear: the peoples of the region and the peoples of the world cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

He continued that he was “deeply concerned about the escalation of tension between Israel and Hezbollah,” adding that the United Nations peacekeeping forces are working to calm the situation and prevent miscalculations.

“One reckless step or one miscalculation could lead to a catastrophe that goes far beyond borders and, frankly, beyond imagination,” Guterres added.

Clouds of smoke resulting from intercepted missiles over northern Israel and fires resulting from air strikes in southern Lebanon have become clear signs that the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip may expand into a larger conflict.

The war of words between the two parties escalated with strong threats from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday, during which he said that if war broke out, “there will be no place in the entity (Israel) that is immune from our missiles and marches.”

Since the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip in October, Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas, forcing tens of thousands to leave their homes in Israel and leading to mounting political pressure there to take stronger measures.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese were also displaced from their homes after Israeli raids on southern Lebanon.

Fearing the expansion of the conflict in the region, US President Joe Biden sent the US special envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein, on a new diplomatic tour this week, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also informed Israeli officials of the need to avoid further escalation.