Geneva (Union)

An international report has warned of the extreme forms of violence, abuse and exploitation that refugees and migrants face on the vast land routes across the African continent towards the Mediterranean coast.

The report was issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, and the Mixed Migration Center under the title: “On this journey, no one cares if you live or die.”

The report highlights the less documented and less-understood risks facing refugees and migrants on these land routes.

A press release on the content of the report said that among the risks and violations reported by refugees and migrants are torture, physical violence, arbitrary detention, death, kidnapping for ransom, sexual abuse and exploitation, slavery, human trafficking, forced labor, organ removal, theft, arbitrary detention, collective expulsion and forced return.

“Thousands of people die each year on the desert routes,” Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR’s Special Envoy for the Western and Central Mediterranean, said at a press conference in Geneva yesterday to present the report. “Anyone who has crossed the desert can tell you about people they know who died there,” he said. “They will tell you about bodies they have seen lying on the road.”

Cochetel added that the testimonies showed that the living, the dead and the sick were abandoned in the desert, and that the bodies were either people left in the desert by the smugglers, or people who were victims of accidents, or simply sick people who were thrown out of the small open truck by their companions. They are condemned to die in the absence of any support structures and in the complete absence of a system to search for and provide assistance.

The new report is based on interviews with more than 30,000 migrants or refugees, conducted by UNHCR, IOM and the Joint Migration Centre, to consider ways to provide concrete assistance and better inform decision-makers of the situation in order to find appropriate responses to this phenomenon.

Despite the risks, the number of people taking the migration route is increasing, according to the report, due to “the deterioration of conditions in their countries of origin and in the countries hosting them, particularly due to the outbreak of new conflicts in the Sahel and Sudan, and the devastating impact of climate change and new or chronic emergencies in the Horn of Africa and East Africa.” In addition, the statement points to other reasons, including “racism and xenophobia to which refugees and migrants fall victim.”

The report stated that the main danger mentioned by 38% of the respondents was related to physical violence, while 14% mentioned the risk of death, 15% mentioned sexual violence, and 18% talked about kidnappings.

The report also reveals that migrants and asylum seekers do not necessarily view smugglers and traffickers as the main perpetrators of violence, with interviewees speaking of gangs in particular, as well as rebel and terrorist groups.