Last year was the warmest year ever recorded. Records were also broken in 2023 in the areas of greenhouse gas emissions, sea level rise and the melting of the polar ice caps. The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) wrote this in an alarming report on Tuesday. According to the WMO, there is a good chance that the limit of 1.5 degrees of warming, as agreed in the Paris Climate Agreement, has already been exceeded last year.

According to the weather agency, temperatures last year were 1.45 degrees higher than in the 19th century. Due to the margins of error used by scientists, it is considered likely that the increase in temperatures was higher than 1.5 degrees. This does not mean that temperatures on earth are definitively 1.5 degrees higher: the average temperature increase is measured over a period of thirty years.

Nevertheless, 2023 was exceptionally hot, the organization reports. “On an average day, nearly a third of the oceans were in the grip of a heat wave, damaging crucial ecosystems and food systems. By the end of 2023, more than 90 percent of the ocean had experienced heat waves at some point,” the organization wrote.

A glimmer of hope

The temperature rises also affect the food supply of the world population and the economy and, according to the WMO, are the reason that countless people are fleeing their homes because their living environment is no longer livable. “Never before have we been so close – albeit currently on a temporary basis – to the 1.5 degree limit of the Paris Climate Agreement,” WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo said in a press statement. “The WMO is sounding the alarm.”

The organization writes that in 2023 the glaciers will have lost the most ice since measurements began in 1950, and that the area of ​​sea ice around Antarctica has never been so small. The WMO calls the mere fact that 50 percent more renewable energy was generated last year “a ray of hope”.

'Two decades of warming'

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also released new data on Tuesday. A new temperature record was broken every day in the world's five oceans after March last year, NOAA found in collaboration with the University of Maine.

The global average ocean temperature was 0.25 degrees higher last year than in 2022, said Gregory C. Johnson, an oceanographer at NOAA. CNN. That increase is “equal to about two decades of warming in one year.” “So it's quite big, quite significant and a bit surprising.”

The scientists say that the warmth of the ocean water last year is the result of human activity, and was further pushed up by El Niño. This weather phenomenon causes seawater warming along the equator in the eastern Pacific Ocean, which affects the weather in large parts of the world.

High ocean temperatures can intensify hurricanes and cause other extreme weather events, including scorching heat waves and intense rainfall.