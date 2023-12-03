Ahmed Atef, Agencies (Gaza, Cairo)

The United Nations warned of the outbreak of intestinal and skin diseases and hepatitis in the Gaza Strip, while announcing that Israel had reduced the amount of fuel allocated for humanitarian aid by half with the end of the humanitarian truce.

Adnan Abu Hasna, media advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warned yesterday of the outbreak of intestinal and skin diseases and hepatitis in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Hasna said, “Intestinal diseases in Gaza have spread at a rate 4 times higher than before, and skin diseases at 3 times their rate.”

The UN official confirmed that there are reports of the spread of hepatitis in the Strip, in addition to the outbreak of other epidemics, such as cholera.

Yesterday, Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs in the Gaza Strip, said, “One of the UN agency’s schools in the Palestinian Strip is witnessing an outbreak of hepatitis A.”

UNRWA also said that Israel reduced the amount of fuel allocated for humanitarian aid by half with the end of the humanitarian truce, noting that this “will cost more lives.”

White wrote in a message on the “X” platform: “With the end of the truce in Gaza, the Israeli authorities reduced the amount of fuel allocated for humanitarian aid by 50%, and this will cost more lives.”

In turn, the Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, warned yesterday that the situation in the health sector in Gaza is “unimaginable,” and stressed that reports of violent Israeli bombing “raise terror.”

Ghebreyesus said in a message posted on the “X” platform, “Reports about the ongoing hostilities and violent bombing in Gaza raise terror.”

He added: “On Saturday, our team visited Nassar Medical Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. It was crowded with 1,000 patients, three times its capacity.”

He continued: “The hospital had countless people searching for shelter in every corner. Patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain.”

He stressed that “these conditions are completely inappropriate and unimaginable in the field of providing health care.”

Ghebreyesus concluded by saying: “I cannot find strong enough words to express our concern about what we are witnessing,” reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile, UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk said yesterday that “the brutal resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the horrific impact on civilians underscores the need to end the violence.”

Turk added, in a blog post on his official account on the “X” platform: “We call for a political solution based on the only viable basis in the long term, which is full respect for the human rights of Palestinians and Israelis.”

He stressed that “the brutal resumption of hostilities in Gaza and the horrific impact on civilians underscore the need to end the violence.”

In another context, the spokesman for the Rafah crossing on the Palestinian side, Wael Abu Omar, told Al-Ittihad that 100 aid trucks, including 3 fuel trucks, entered the Gaza Strip, pointing out that the total number of departures from the Strip towards Egypt reached 894, including 862 foreigners and 12 One wounded and one sick person were accompanied by 16 people, in addition to a UN delegation of 3 individuals.

On December 1, a humanitarian truce between the Palestinians and Israel ended, concluded with Qatari-Egyptian mediation and lasted for 7 days, during which prisoners were exchanged and limited humanitarian aid was brought into the Strip, which is inhabited by about 2.3 million Palestinians.​​​​​