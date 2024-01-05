Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations has warned of the consequences of the Houthi terrorist attacks on international shipping lines in the Red Sea, considering that these attacks affect millions of Yemenis, the region and the world, politically and economically. The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Khaled Khiari, said yesterday, at the UN Security Council session on the Red Sea, that the Houthi terrorist attacks on shipping lines exacerbate regional tensions in the region.

He called for taking measures to protect maritime navigation and ensure that the shipping line in the Red Sea is not disrupted, stressing at the same time the need for the attacks to stop.

In this context, the Commander of the Naval Forces of the US Central Command (Centcom), Brad Cooper, said yesterday that the US-led international coalition forces in the Red Sea, known as the “Guardian of Prosperity,” shot down 19 drones and missiles launched by the Houthis in less than a month. He stressed that “the Houthis do not show any sign of retreat,” according to media reports.

In his first detailed statements regarding the “Guardian of Prosperity,” Cooper added that more than 1,500 international commercial ships have passed safely through the Red Sea since the coalition began its operations on December 18, noting that “the coalition seeks to secure and defend the region.”

The US Navy Commander confirmed that there are five warships of different nationalities patrolling the Red Sea to protect all ships in the waterway instead of providing individual escort to a small number of them.

Cooper said that since November 18, there have been 25 attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Yesterday, a Houthi drone boat loaded with explosive materials exploded in the Red Sea, but it was miles away from the American fleet, and was not close enough to any ships to cause any damage or human losses.

Earlier, American officials said that the American army had prepared options to strike the Houthi group, after the United States, Britain and major allies issued a “final warning” urging it to stop its attacks on international shipping traffic in the Red Sea.

A statement issued by more than a dozen countries described the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea as “illegal, unacceptable, and highly destabilizing,” warning that the Houthis “will face dire consequences if they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and the free flow of trade in the waterways.” vitality in the region.

In another context, yesterday, Yemeni army forces thwarted an attack by the Houthi group on the eastern and western fronts of the city of Taiz.

Assistant Commander of the 170th Air Defense Brigade, Major General’s Orientation Staff, Colonel Mansour Hizam, said: “The forces of the 1st Battalion in the brigade thwarted a Houthi attack in the Al-Manaqif and Air Defense sector.”

He added, “The army forces were able to force the Houthi group to retreat and flee, leaving behind many bodies of its members who were killed during the attack.” Army forces also thwarted a Houthi infiltration attempt in the Al-Kadha area in the western countryside of Taiz.