Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Split

After the Hamas attack, Israel blockaded the Gaza Strip. The situation is getting worse for the population. There is a threat of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Gaza City – With the terrorist attack on Israel, Hamas has set a spiral of violence in motion. The civilians in the Gaza Strip are now also being hit hard, as they are facing a humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the war in Israel.

After the complete blockade by Israel following the Hamas attacks, the people in the coastal area no longer have any electricity, no water or food: eyewitnesses in the Gaza Strip report desperate scenes after the Israeli army’s air attacks. Driving a car is no longer imaginable, says Tahani Dschaber to the dpa. That’s why she was traveling on foot. She says she has to get medication for her infant, who is suffering from a high fever for the second day in a row. “I feel like I’m getting closer to death every moment, but the children’s lives are more important.”

Gaza blockade after Hamas attack on Israel: “We can’t move”

Mohammed Baroud from the Al-Nasr district reports that entire streets have been reduced to rubble after the air strikes. Anyone who goes out could “be bombed and die at any moment,” says Baroud. “We can’t move or buy important things for our children.” After one attack comes another. “What’s happening here is crazy.”

The UN Emergency Relief Office (OCHA) reported that almost 340,000 people have fled their homes so far. But there are no really safe places anywhere in the small territory, which is only 40 kilometers long and between six and twelve kilometers wide.

UN warns: “Catastrophic” situation in Gaza

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is “catastrophic,” warns Brian Lander, deputy head of emergencies at the UN World Food Program, to the CNN. The supply of water and food is limited and is “running out quickly”. The UN agency is on site and is providing care for thousands of people who have sought protection in schools. “But we will run out of food very soon,” said Lander. The UN official said they were “very concerned” about the humanitarian situation. He called on both parties to “adhere to international humanitarian law to enable deliveries of aid to communities in need.”

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

An estimated 2.3 million people live in the densely populated area. Western politicians such as US President Joe Biden and the United Nations warned that Israel must uphold international humanitarian law in exercising its right to self-defense. The Israeli army emphasized that only Hamas and its terror-related targets would be attacked. Aid organizations said Israeli shelling was making their work increasingly difficult and endangering civilians in residential areas.

Hamas tunnels as targets of the Israeli army

Hamas has built a network of tunnels under the coastal area, said army spokesman Jonathan Conricus. These are not bunkers for the civilian population; the tunnels are used exclusively for Hamas and its terrorist goals. “That is what we are attacking,” said the army spokesman. There would be no “area bombing”.

People on October 12, 2023 after an Israeli airstrike in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. © IMAGO/Khaled Omar

Should the expected ground offensive by the Israeli army take place, the civilian population will be in even greater distress. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 1,350 people have died in Gaza so far and more than 6,000 have been injured.

Israel’s Energy Minister Israel Katz made the resumption of the interrupted basic services in the Gaza Strip dependent on the release of the Israeli hostages. “No power switch will be flipped, no faucet will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages return home,” Katz wrote on Platform X (formerly Twitter). The army pointed out that Hamas itself destroyed the crossings into the coastal area. (rjs/dpa)