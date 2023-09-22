Khartoum (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations World Health Organization announced yesterday that the crisis in Sudan has displaced more than 5 million people, and more than 24 million people, or half of the country’s population, are in need of humanitarian aid.

The organization said in a statement: “Five months of fighting in Sudan have had a deadly impact on people’s lives, livelihoods and health,” adding that “the crisis that has been ongoing for 5 months has caused the displacement of 5.2 million people, 4.1 million people inside Sudan, and 1.1 million People were displaced to neighboring countries.

She explained that 20.3 million people suffer from acute food insecurity, and stressed that “3.4 million children under the age of 5 suffer from acute malnutrition and ongoing disease outbreaks, including measles, rubella, acute watery diarrhea, and suspected cases of cholera, malaria, and dengue fever.” ».

The organization indicated that it was verifying 56 attacks on health care homes, resulting in 11 deaths and 45 injuries.

Two days ago, the World Health Organization and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned of the deteriorating health conditions in Sudan, especially after the death of 1,200 children under the age of five due to suspected measles and malnutrition.

In a joint statement, the World Health Organization and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stressed the seriousness of the situation in Sudan after the deterioration of the health situation resulting from the crisis and the rapid worsening of malnutrition.

The statement explained that “UNHCR teams recorded these deaths in 9 camps in White Nile State between May 15 and September 14, due to a deadly combination of a suspected measles outbreak and a high rate of malnutrition.”

He pointed out that there were more than 3,000 suspected cases in the same period, and more than 500 suspected cases of cholera were reported in other parts of Sudan, in addition to the outbreak of dengue fever and malaria in the context of increasing epidemic risks.

According to the United Nations, health facilities in Sudan are under enormous pressure due to a lack of staff, life-saving medicines and vital equipment.

Repeated attacks on health facilities since the beginning of the conflict, including on staff, patients and means of transporting medical supplies, are also hampering the delivery of health services.