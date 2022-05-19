Home page politics

Remains of a Russian helicopter lie in a bombed field in Biskvitne. The Ukraine war also affects agriculture and thus food production. © Aziz Karimov/Imago Images

UN Secretary-General Guterres speaks of “malnutrition, mass hunger and famine” as a result of the Ukraine war. Foreign Minister Baerbock also warns.

New York – The through the Ukraine war and the food shortages triggered by the corona pandemic could lead to a year-long hunger crisis. According to media reports, the United Nations warned of this at a conference in New York.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke of “malnutrition, mass starvation and famine in the context of a crisis that could last for years”. “The world is on fire. We have solutions. We must act, and we must act now,” warned the head of the World Food Program David Beasley, who pointed out the risk back in March.

Ukraine war triggers food shortages

The Ukraine War and Economic Sanctions Against Russia have disrupted the supply of fertilizers, wheat and other commodities from both countries and pushed up prices, particularly in developing countries.

Together, the warring countries produce 30 percent of the world’s wheat, according to the Guardian. Exports from the US accounted for 12 percent of wheat, 15 percent of corn and half of sunflower oil Ukrainebefore the country’s ports were cut off from the world.

Guterres is in “intensive contact” with Russia and other countries to find a solution. The World Bank also pledged an additional $12 billion to mitigate the “devastating effects” of the food crisis.

“We must be clear that there is no effective solution to the food crisis without restarting Ukrainian food production,” Guterres said. “Russia must allow safe export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports.”

Annalena Baerbock: In the Ukraine war, Russia is also waging a “silent attack” on agriculture

Also Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock (Green) warned of an unprecedented global hunger crisis at the New York conference. Russia is not only waging a “brutal war” with bombs, missiles and tanks, but also a “silent attack” against grain elevators and fields.

“To a starving family in Somalia, to a frightened mother in Yemen, to a hungry schoolchild in Mali, Russia’s war in Ukraine may seem thousands of miles away. But its devastating effects hit these mothers, fathers and children directly and with terrible consequences,” said Baerbock.

The international community of states must work closely together, said Baerbock, and referred to what German Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) proposed coalition for global food security. This should coordinate help “quickly and with foresight”, explained Schulze before the start of a meeting of the G7 development ministers, where the alliance is to be officially launched. (tk with epd/AFP)