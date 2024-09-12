Gaza (Union)

The Israeli war on Gaza has devastated the Strip’s economy, shrinking it to less than a sixth of its 2022 level amid a “worrying decline” in the West Bank.

A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development published yesterday stated that “in Gaza, production operations have stopped or been destroyed, sources of income have been lost, poverty has worsened and spread, entire neighborhoods have been razed to the ground, and communities and cities have been destroyed.”

“The military operation caused unprecedented humanitarian, environmental and social crises and transformed the region from backwardness to total destruction,” according to the report.

“We will not know the extent of the destruction before it stops, but the data we have now indicates that it is estimated at tens of billions and perhaps more,” said Mutasem Al-Aqraa, the official in charge of coordination and assistance to the Palestinian people at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, who participated in preparing the report, during a press conference.

He added that “reaching the pre-October 2023 level requires decades,” considering that the international community must help achieve sustainable development in Gaza.

The report’s authors found that Gaza’s GDP fell by 81% in the last quarter of 2023, leading to a 22% contraction for the entire year.

The report, which based its calculations on quarterly figures issued by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, confirms that “in mid-2024, Gaza’s economy declined to less than one-sixth of its level in 2022.”