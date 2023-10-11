Home page politics

Palestinians rescued a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed home in Gaza City after an Israeli airstrike. © Fatima Shbair/AP

International humanitarian law is primarily intended to protect civilians in armed conflicts. After the escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas, the UN is making concrete demands.

Geneva – The UN human rights office in Geneva is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “The violence must stop,” said the office’s chief spokeswoman, Ravina Shamdasani, to the German Press Agency in Geneva on Wednesday. “Hostages must be released. “The Israeli authorities must back off the closure of the Gaza Strip and stop hate speech that is fueling the violence.”

The office finds violations of international humanitarian law on both sides. “But international humanitarian law must always be fully respected. Actions by one side that violate international humanitarian law do not relieve the other side of its obligation to comply with it,” Shamdasani said.

UN Human Rights Office sees clear violation

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, condemned Hamas’ violence over the weekend on Tuesday. “Firing rockets indiscriminately into Israel and taking people hostage is a clear violation of international humanitarian law,” Shamdasani reiterated.

But she also repeated Türk’s criticism of the complete closure of the Gaza Strip announced by Israel. Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip is around 50 kilometers long, and that with Egypt is around 13 km long. A naval blockade is also in effect. Israel has stopped deliveries of drinking water, food, electricity and fuel. Türk pointed out that international humanitarian law prohibits denying people what they need to survive. “A lockdown amounts to collective punishment, which is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Shamdsani said.

International humanitarian law is intended to protect civilians and people who are no longer involved in combat operations in armed conflicts. The core is the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and some additional protocols. “International humanitarian law (IHL) is universal: all parties participating in hostilities in a conflict are obliged to comply with IHL, regardless of whether they are government forces or non-state armed groups,” writes the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). dpa