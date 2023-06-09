On World Oceans Day, celebrated yesterday, the United Nations (UN) recalled the importance of protecting the seas and working together to restore the balance of their ecosystems.

With 90 percent of large fish stocks depleted and 50 percent of coral reefs destroyed, the UN urged people to work together to create a new balance with the ocean so that it no longer depletes its wealth, but instead restores its vitality and bring new life to it, he noted on his website.

“The oceans are home to the largest reserve of biodiversity on our planet. The resources they contain are the sustenance of communities, prosperity and human health in the world”, highlighted the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in the message.

He warned that this biodiversity suffers the ravages of excessive fishing, overexploitation and acidification of the oceans. “More than a third of fish stocks are exploited at unsustainable levels. We are polluting the water of our shores with chemicals, plastics, and human waste,” she noted.

“The winds of change are starting to blow,” Guterres said. He highlighted recent measures to protect the oceans: the approval of a global goal to conserve and manage 30 percent of land, marine and coastal areas by 2030 and a key agreement on fisheries subsidies; the approval of protection measures defined at the Conference on the Oceans in Lisbon and that of the Treaty on the High Seas, relative to the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, and the negotiation of a legally binding global instrument to end plastic pollution.