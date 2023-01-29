High Commissioner for Human Rights met with Maduro; he also defended the end of sanctions on the country

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on Venezuelan authorities to release all people “arbitrarily detained” and to take measures to “end torture once and for all”.

“Among the other issues I raised were the extensive and prolonged use of pre-trial detention and the need for reforms relating to persons deprived of their liberty”, said the UN representative, in a statement, on Saturday (28.jan.2023). read the full of the declaration (163 KB, in English).

Türk paid an official visit to the country from January 26 to 28, at the invitation of the Venezuelan government. He met with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ministers and representatives of civil society organizations.

According to venezuela governmentthe dialogue with the UN High Commissioner reaffirmed The “commitment to the protection and guarantee of human rights” in the country.

In speech to journalists At the end of the mission, the High Commissioner did not inform the number of people who would be arbitrarily detained – the Venezuelan NGO Foro Penal speak in 240 “political prisoners”. Türk said the request about arrested people is part of a “global appeal” so that governments “amnesty, pardon or simply release all those arbitrarily detained for exercising their fundamental human rights”.

According to Türk, the Venezuelan authorities are committed to taking seriously allegations of torture in the country, investigating and holding those involved accountable.

The High Commissioner stated that he has received reports from members of civil society about situations of lack of food, medicine and access to adequate health care in prisons in Venezuela.

“My team here makes regular visits to places of detention, but as I have indicated to the authorities, this needs to include all places of detention, including those run by the military. From my conversations with the authorities, I am confident that we will soon have unrestricted access to all detention centers in the country.”he declared.

Türk also reported on the economic and social challenges in the South American country. According to UN data cited by the High Commissioner, there are more than 7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Venezuela.

The UN representative stated that the origins of the Venezuelan crisis predate the imposition of economic sanctions. Restrictions against the country, however, intensify the effects of the economic crisis and undermine human rights.

“My office has repeatedly recommended that Member States suspend or lift measures that have a detrimental effect on human rights and that aggravate the humanitarian situation, an appeal we make in relation to unilateral coercive measures imposed on other countries as well,” said.

The United States imposed sanctions against Caracas, but relaxed the measures aimed at rapprochement with Maduro. This easing was motivated by concerns about the impacts of the war in Ukraine on the oil sector.

Maduro severed relations with the US in 2019 after former President Donald Trump recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s president.

On January 1, 2023, Maduro said that Venezuela “is ready” to resume diplomatic relations with the US.

Six months earlier, in June 2022, a US delegation arrived in the country to address the bilateral agenda and continue the dialogues initiated at the beginning of the year.

In March 2022, the Venezuelan government and the opposition announced the resumption of the Dialogue Table, which had been suspended. In addition, Washington lifted some oil sanctions against Venezuela, allowing the US chevron start negotiations with the state PDVSA to resume operations in the country.