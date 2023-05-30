Geneva. The rapid and sometimes irreversible modifications of the cryosphere, the Earth’s surface where there is water in a solid state, requires urgent international coordination to tackle the consequences of climate change, the United Nations warned on Tuesday.

The analysis of changes in the cryosphere will be one of the “main priorities” of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), according to a resolution approved unanimously by member countries, said Clare Nullis, a spokeswoman for the organization.

The resolution was approved during the WMO congress, which began on May 22 in Geneva and will end on June 2. During the meeting, the world’s leading meteorology specialists will elect a new secretary general of the organization and will discuss the effects of climate change.

The decision to pass the resolution was made in view of the “increasing impacts of shrinking sea ice, melting glaciers, ice caps, permafrost and snow on sea level rise.” he explained.

The resolution calls for better coordination of observations and forecasts, and calls for improved data sharing.

“The issue of the cryosphere is not only a hot topic in the Arctic or Antarctic, it is also a global problem,” said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas of Finland in a statement.

“We need more vigilance to monitor the extent and speed of change. And we must seriously reflect on the management of water resources,” insisted Nullis, for his part.