The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged this Tuesday Taliban to end “terrible restrictions” on women in Afghanistan.

“No country can develop – or survive – socially and economically when half its population is excluded,” Türk said in a statement.

The restrictions will pose a risk beyond the borders of Afghanistan

“These unimaginable restrictions imposed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, will pose a risk beyond the borders of Afghanistan,” Türk said.

The High Commissioner warned that the policies implemented by the Taliban, which returned to power in August 2021, risk destabilizing Afghan society.

In recent months, They have tightened the siege on women, excluding them from numerous public jobs and prohibiting them from accessing parks, gardens, gyms or public bathrooms.

Nor can women travel alone, access universities or secondary schools.

“I urge the de facto authorities to guarantee the respect and protection of the rights of all women and girls: to be seen, to be heard and to participate and contribute in all aspects of the social, political and economic life of the country. Turk insisted.

The Taliban government on Saturday banned non-governmental organizations from employing women, under the threat of losing their authorization to operate in the country.

The authorities claimed that they did not respect the dress code, which requires them to cover their faces and entire bodies. “This latest decree by the de facto authorities will have dire consequences for women and for all Afghans,” she stressed.

“Banning women from working for NGOs will deprive them and their families of their income and their right to contribute positively to the development of their country and the well-being of their fellow citizens,” she continued.

The new restriction imposed on NGOs “will significantly impair, if not destroy, the ability of these organizations to deliver essential services on which so many vulnerable Afghans depend,” Türk lamented.

At least five organizations announced on Sunday that they were suspending their work in Afghanistan due to a Taliban ban.

AFP

