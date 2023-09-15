Friday, September 15, 2023
UN | Unesco: Kyiv and Lviv world heritage sites in danger – but not Venice

September 15, 2023
in World Europe
Among other things, St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

of the UN the educational, scientific and cultural organization Unesco has placed the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv on its list of endangered heritage sites, reports news agency AFP.

St. Sophia’s Cathedral of Kyiv, the buildings connected to it and the Cave Monastery of Kyiv, or Pechersk Lavra, as well as the historical center of Lviv are on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

On the other hand, UNESCO did not end up adding the Italian city of Venice to the list of threatened world heritage sites on Thursday. Adding the city to the list has been speculated on several occasions, at least last July and in 2021.

Venice, known for its canals, has suffered from floods and inconveniences caused by huge numbers of tourists.

