Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East: Russia, China, Hamas, anti-West united front

The two wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, in addition to causing deaths and injuries, they put world peace at risk. Two conflicts that fuel political, civilizational and religious clashes that come from afar are part of the attempt to change the international political structure. In both wars, albeit in different ways, Putin has the long hand: directly in Ukraine with a real military invasion, indirectly in the Middle East with the alliance with Iran, the main supplier of weapons and political-diplomatic support to Hamas.

Moscow also supplies Tehran riot control equipment And specialized military advisors in the repression of urban guerrilla warfare, useful to Iranian leaders for the repression of internal dissent, and in exchange Iran passes drones, artillery shells and ammunition to Russia in the war against Ukraine, as well as helping the Kremlin to build in Russia a drone factory. The day after the Hamas attack, spokesman Ali Baraka said: “The Russians sent us messages showing their solidarity with us. Russia is happy that America is involved in Palestine. This relieves pressure on the Russians in Ukraine. So we are not alone on the battlefield.”

The radical Lebanese group Hezbollah, (“party of God”), the most powerful paramilitary organization in the Middle East, allied with Hamas and Iran, possesses Russian-made missiles with which it also threatens US Navy ships present in the Middle East . There is a dangerous political and military entanglement: the Russians in Ukraine are using Iranian-made drones, in turn Hezbollah, a Lebanese group with one of the largest non-state armies in the world, supported by Iran, has Russian missiles obtained thanks to a triangulation with Syria.

We were talking about Putin committed to creating a new leadership in the world with the revival of the Third Rome, that is, dominant Russia which would be entrusted with the universal mission of defending the “true faith” against every enemy. This is because Russia is a particular ethnic group which has in the Orthodox Church the deposit of salvation in the face of the “rotten” West which “must be destroyed as Rome destroyed Carthage”. Last October 25, Putin, as “supreme leader of all Russia”, convened two synodal groups to address the world’s problems: first, with those responsible for nuclear weapons on how to respond to a possible attack with H-bombs by ‘West against Holy Russia, then with the religious leaders to reiterate that Russia is ready to take over the reins of the world.

Here we are. In a tragicomic context. With China taking over for November the UN Security Council, the decision-making body of the “world government” responsible for maintaining international peace and security. And with Iran governed by Islamist religious fanatics which has held the presidency of the UN Forum that presides over human rights since November 1st. It’s like entrusting hungry lions with the protection of young lambs. China and Iran who spare no support for Hamas terrorists who make the destruction of Israel and its people their main objective.

There are even those in the West, Europe and the USA who are on the side of Hamas, fanning the flames of anti-Jewish hatred. There is only one question: what would happen if Russia prevailed in Ukraine, if Hamas destroyed Israel, if China invaded Taiwan? The answer is already, between the dramatic and the tragic, in the state of things. Without a turning point we are in for a disaster.

