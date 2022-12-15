UN | The US Helsinki Commission wants Russia out of the UN Security Council

The proposal of the Helsinki Commission hardly has any chance of being implemented, because it would require the approval of Russia itself. The Helsinki Commission is a US governmental institution, which includes 21 members.

of the United States The Helsinki Commission demands the removal of Russia from the UN Security Council, because the war of aggression against Ukraine has violated the “Aims and Principles of the United Nations”. An American tells about it Foreign Policy -magazine.

The name of the institution refers to the final document of the European Conference on Security and Cooperation, or ETC, signed in August 1975 in Helsinki, in which the signatory states undertook to respect the human rights of their citizens.

Helsinki-the commission’s proposal can be considered weighty to the extent that it represents the common will of the US legislators. There are both Republicans and Democrats on the commission.

The bill, seen by Foreign Policy, was signed by congressmen Steve Cohen (Democrat) and Joe Wilson (republican). The United States is torn by political divisions, and foreign policy is one of the few issues where the parties are quite often on the same page.

The Helsinki Commission states that Russia has “blatantly violated” the UN Charter by, among other things, seeking to annex Ukrainian territories illegally and committing atrocities in occupied Ukrainian territories.

HelsinkiHowever, the commission’s initiative hardly has the prerequisites to be implemented.

There are no means in the UN rules to remove a member of the Security Council. The Security Council has 15 members, five of which are permanent. They are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

A state can be separated from the entire UN, but that would require that two-thirds of the member states support the separation. In addition, the Security Council must support the dismissal unanimously.

“Russia should agree to that, and that’s just not going to happen,” says a representative of the human rights organization Human Rights Watch interviewed by Foreign Policy Louis Charbonneau.