UN | The UN General Assembly demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza – Finland also voted in favor of the resolution

The resolution approved by the General Assembly also calls for the protection of civilians and the release of all hostages.

of the UN the General Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

153 countries out of 193 members of the UN voted in favor of the resolution. Finland voted in favor of accepting the resolution.

Ten states did not support the resolution. They were Israel, the United States, Austria, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Liberia, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Nauru and Micronesia.

In addition, 23 abstained from voting. The UN resolution is not binding.

In its resolution at the end of October, the UN General Assembly also demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. At that time, 120 countries voted in favor of the resolution. 14 countries voted against, and 45 member states, including Finland, abstained from voting.

“Finland supports humanitarian corridors and humanitarian breaks to Gaza as well, there are no two words about it. In our control group, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, we voted for abstention because the resolution did not condemn the attacks by Hamas”, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (kok) told STT at the party meeting of the coalition in Espoo at the end of October.

General Assembly In addition to a ceasefire, the adopted resolution calls for, among other things, the protection of civilians and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The resolution that has now been approved largely repeated the demands that were presented in the resolution tabled by the United States in the UN Security Council on Friday.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres has warned that public order in Gaza will soon collapse completely, and the United States did not deny it either.

“We agree that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is bad,” said the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield before Tuesday's vote.

Representing Israel at the UN Gilad Erdan criticized the Gaza resolution before the vote as hypocritical, as it did not specifically condemn the extremist organization Hamas. Israel attacked Gaza after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist groups attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.

Before United Nations General Assembly President of the United States Joe Biden criticized the Israeli leadership in the strongest terms since the fighting broke out in October.

Biden called Israel's strikes on the Gaza Strip “indiscriminate bombing,” which he said is causing Israel to lose international support.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 18,400 people have already died in the Gaza Strip since October, the majority of whom are women and children.

US media such as the New York Times and the Washington Post wrote that Biden's words reflect growing dissatisfaction with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, because it has rejected Biden's proposals on the future of the Gaza Strip.

For example, the United States has pushed for a leading role for the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank after the end of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, which Netanyahu has not accepted.