UN | The UN countries gather for the future summit – A researcher’s assessment of the possibilities of Stubb’s proposal

UN|The researcher does not expect miracles from the meeting, but hopes that it will break the negative cycle of the international atmosphere. Stubb’s proposed reform of the Security Council is hardly realistic, even if the need for it is understood.

The great powers discord prevents intervention in conflicts, the goals of sustainable development do not progress as hoped, and the UN’s institutions, which are in dire need of reform, cannot be reformed.

Expectations are low and the challenges are enormous when the UN member states gather on Sunday and Monday for the future summit. Hopes are even so low that, according to the researcher, the most important benefit of the meeting may be that it can be organized at all.

The background reason is the tense international atmosphere, which has been weakened especially by the superpower struggle and the conflicts of recent years. Acting Director of the Foreign Policy Institute assistant manager Katja Creutz says that it was practically necessary to organize the meeting now so that the situation would not get even worse.

“If the discord between states is not at a worse level after this event, that is always a good thing. Even if we don’t let it go up, maybe let’s stop that kind of negative cycle,” Creutz tells STT.

The future summit was originally supposed to be held a year ago, but it was postponed to this year.

According to Creutz, the small states have shown more enthusiasm for the summit than the big powers. In his opinion, it is still positive that major powers such as the United States and China have been involved in preparing the meeting and have not actively tried to prevent its work.

The Future Summit the idea is to bring UN member states together to talk about the increasingly complex challenges the world is grappling with. There are a lot of big topics on the agenda, but despite the festive name, the whole future is not intended to be decided at once, says Creutz.

In particular, the meeting aims to speed up the implementation of the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 with the help of digital solutions.

The purpose of the meeting is to approve the final document, the Pact for the Future, which is not legally binding.

“In it, we agree on the following steps. No big decisions will be made in it, the Security Council will not be reformed, nothing new will be created, but we will agree on what and how we will negotiate in the future,” says Creutz.

According to Creutz, one goal is to remind the international system of the rules of the game and re-commit countries to them. The success of the joint effort could bring a respite from the deteriorating international atmosphere.

“The fact that, despite the disagreement, a final document can be achieved”, perhaps it gives opportunities to trust others more in the future.

Along with the future agreement, the summit aims to approve the declaration of future generations, which defines the principles for fulfilling obligations towards future generations, as well as the political digital agreement, which defines the principles for the digital future.

The UN system has been in trouble in recent years. The work of the Security Council in particular has been extremely sticky, when the relationship between the West and Russia has deteriorated drastically. The Security Council has been unable to address key conflicts such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb suggested this week Reuters in an interview that five new permanent member countries should be added to the Security Council – two from Africa, two from Asia and one from South America. There are currently five permanent member countries: the United States, Russia, China, Great Britain and France.

Stubb would also like to get rid of the veto power of permanent members. The president also hopes that a country waging a war of aggression could be removed from the council.

Stubb himself said he understands that his proposal may not be realistic. According to Creutz, however, there is a fairly strong consensus among the countries that the UN needs reforms.

“The common understanding is more and more that change is needed, otherwise the UN will not fulfill its tasks. The reform of the Security Council has been such an eternal thing on the agenda, but now more concrete proposals have started to come in,” says Creutz.

According to him, the need for Africa to have a permanent representation in the Council is widely accepted. The United States has also said that it is ready to accept two African countries as permanent members – although without the veto power that belongs to the current permanent member countries.

According to Creutz, the reform may require loosening of superpower relations. He reminds, however, that there are other challenges in the way of the implementation of the proposals. African countries would have to decide among themselves which countries would get seats on the Security Council, which would hardly be simple. Brazil, India, Germany and Japan have also campaigned for a long time to get permanent seats on the Security Council.

Even if the Security Council could not be reformed in the current world situation, there may still be room for other reforms. According to Creutz, the countries have a common understanding that the UN will continue to be needed.

The Future Summit after the program in New York in the United States is the annual UN high-level week. From Tuesday, the representatives of all UN member states will speak at the General Assembly.

Creutz says that he follows with interest how different country groups emphasize different issues in their speeches. Western countries, for example, presumably emphasize the war in Ukraine, while the countries of the G77 group of developing countries may talk more about the conflict in Gaza.

In any case, the leaders of developing countries often have different emphases compared to the West.

“Last year, for example, Brazil and India brought up a lot of sustainable development and the development agenda, while the speeches of Western countries do not focus on it.”

of the United States president Joe Biden will address the General Assembly on Tuesday in what will be his last UN address as president.

“It will be interesting to see what kind of legacy he wants to leave. It has been said that Biden now wants to be pro-reform. Already last year, he spoke about various reforms. It remains to be seen,” will he continue on the same line.

Stubb, on the other hand, will speak at the UN for the first time as president, when Finland’s speech is on the program on Wednesday. Creutz expects that at least Ukraine will come up strongly in the speech.

“If he follows his predecessor (Sauli Niinistöä), surely climate change and nature issues will come up in some way. But certainly the structures of multilateral cooperation and their support can also be on the agenda.”

In addition to Stubb, the Finnish delegation in New York includes the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok), Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) and the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook).