They assist, often full time, family members who are not self-sufficient due to a disabling illness or disability, carrying out an invisible “work” of care, ranging from support in daily activities to the management of therapies, up to the handling of bureaucratic procedures. For years i family carevigers they ask for forms of protection, without obtaining answers. In 2017 the then president of the National Coordination of Families with Disabilities (CONFAD), Maria Simona Bellini, presented a appeal to the United Nations Committee for the Rights of Persons with Disabilitiesto denounce theviolation in Italy of thefundamental rights of family caregivers – how’s that to health and rest – and, consequently, of people with disabilities. At the beginning of October, the UN Committee, the body envisaged by the “International Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities” which has the task of verifying compliance by the states that have ratified it (including ours) accepted the appeal: our country, within six months, must submit a written report on the actions taken to remove the discrimination, as well as adequately compensate the applicant.