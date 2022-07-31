Costa Rica, Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland presented a project to the 193 members of the Assemblythe most representative body of the National Organization of the United Nations (UN).

Project that recognizes the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, because the climate crisis and the environmental degradation.

resolution that will require governments to provide people with a suitable and ideal environment to live in it, an action that will force the generation of actions between countries to urgently improve the quality of life.

action that could speed up a solution For those who live in a polluted environmentdo not have access to drinking water, some do not even have an administration plan.

“People have to understand that the biodiversity it is really the basis of life on this planet,” said David Boyd, editor of the United Nations (UN).

If this is approved resolution would be a historical change that will change the very nature of International Law of human rights and in the face of the environmental crisis, this decree It would help to deal with it in a better way.

The countries do not have a legal obligation, but they do have a moral one, as when the right to water and sanitation was voted in 2010, in this they could also improve in the demands for timely changes.

They make of human rights a priority, even in Mexico not only does it recognize the right to drinking water in the constitution, but it also carries out alternative actions to provide drinking water to more than a thousand rural communities.

It would be ideal if every country in the world co-sponsored this resolution and voted in favour, it would show that everyone understands how important a healthy environment, Boyd stressed.

