UN | The International Court of Justice begins hearings in Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia

in The Hague The International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the UN will start hearings in the lawsuit brought by Ukraine against Russia.

Ukraine filed a complaint against Russia to the ICJ in 2017, i.e. before the start of Russia’s large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine. The complaint concerned the financing of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and the treatment of the Crimean Tatars. According to Ukraine, Russia violates the international convention on combating the financing of terrorism, as well as the international convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.

Today the court is scheduled to hear Ukraine’s statements on the matter, and Russia’s the day after tomorrow.

The hearings last until Wednesday next week.

In its interim decision in 2017, the ICJ rejected Ukraine’s claim regarding Russian exports of money and weapons to eastern Ukraine. However, the court ruled in its interim decision that Russia must protect the rights of Ukrainians and Tatars in the Crimean peninsula, which was occupied by Russia in 2014.

After the start of Russia’s large-scale war of aggression, the ICJ has demanded that Russia stop its attack on Ukraine.

The decisions of the Hague-based court are binding, but on the other hand, it has no means of forcing states to comply with them.

Russian after the start of the large-scale war of aggression, Russia has also been wanted to be taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called for the establishment of a special court to hold Russia accountable for starting a war of aggression.

The ICC is currently investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Ukraine war, but does not have the authority to intervene in the attack itself.

The ICC has also issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president About Vladimir Putin. The reason for the ICC arrest warrant was the abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime. However, Russia is not a member of the Criminal Court and does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

The arrest warrant restricts Putin’s travel. The 123 member states of the ICC are supposed to arrest Putin if he arrives on their territory.