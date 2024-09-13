Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi, Cairo)

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed its regret that the House of Representatives and the State Council failed to reach a final agreement on the crisis of the Central Bank of Libya, after two days of consultations between the two councils.

The UN mission said in its statement yesterday: “For the second day in a row, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya facilitated consultations between representatives of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State regarding the ongoing crisis in the Central Bank of Libya.

These consultations constitute a continuation of the Mission’s tireless efforts to find a solution that will restore this vital institution to its role within the local and international financial system.”

Consultations were held over two days to resolve the crisis, hosted by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, between delegates from the House of Representatives in Benghazi, and delegates from the High Council of State and the Presidential Council in Tripoli.

The House of Representatives and the State Council agreed this month to jointly appoint a governor for Libya’s central bank, potentially ending a dispute over control of the country’s oil revenues.

Yesterday, the mission welcomed the progress achieved between the two legislative bodies “on the principles and timetable that will govern the transitional period prior to the appointment of a new governor and board of directors for the Central Bank.”

The Presidential Council, based in Tripoli, rarely intervenes directly in Libyan politics, until its head, Mohamed Menfi, moved in August to replace veteran central bank governor Siddiq al-Kabir, prompting eastern factions to order a halt to flows from Libya’s oil fields in protest.

Libyan oil exports fell by about 81 percent last week after the National Oil Corporation cancelled shipments amid a crisis over control of Libya’s central bank and oil revenues, data from Kepler showed on Wednesday.