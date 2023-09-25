This Monday, September 25, the United Nations 2030 Agenda with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reaches its halfway point. A bittersweet anniversary that was celebrated in New York (United States) with an ‘ad hoc’ summit and that has emphasized what was already known: “we are not complying.” Various reports say and the UN itself affirms. “It is time to take action,” said its Secretary General, António Guterres. A few words endorsed by Roberto Valent, regional director for LAC of the UN Development Coordination Office, in this Voices 2030 series that we started to learn about the progress in the development and fulfillment of this international commitment.

-We are halfway through the 2030 Agenda. How is the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals going?

-There has been significant progress in several regions, but the inequality in global implementation is very clear. We have had important challenges such as the pandemic, the war in Ukraine or the slowdown of the economy. This has prevented many countries from moving forward as planned, but it should also be noted that there has been notable progress in reducing poverty, in access to education or the promotion of clean energy and this has involved significant economic efforts. It is necessary to promote the implementation of political actions to accelerate the pace of progress. I emphasize what our Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said: it is time for a global commitment.

-What have we failed in?

-In making forecasts. In 2015, we did not know that a pandemic would arrive, although it was contemplated in the possible and future risks. Looking at everything in perspective, we do have to work more for the future. yes indeed. We have also not overcome the lack of financial resources. This requires trillions of dollars (billions of euros). There are many problems that we are not addressing, such as inequalities, we do not attack them decisively and neither do we do so with environmental degradation, with conflicts… It could be said that, in some cases, it is a lack of political will, although the pandemic and The war in Ukraine has made this fulfillment difficult.

-I don’t see you as optimistic, are we not going to comply with what was agreed?

-It is not just about accelerating action, it is about recovering spaces and opportunities lost due to the context. There are 84 million children out of school, we also have global warming, for example. Concrete actions must be taken.

-What type of actions?

-The Secretary General always repeats it and many states are also doing it. One of them is the reduction of the carbon footprint of countries and that requires drastic decisions such as making an energy transition, a deep and accelerated transition. This is key. We already see the negative impacts of climate change and we do so clearly and clearly with human and material losses. We must also go to peaceful societies and renounce wars and conflicts. How much have we lost because of this? How much have we lost financially? Poverty must be ended and all this requires investment, but the cost of not doing so is greater.

-And if we reach 2030 and the objectives and goals of this 2030 Agenda are not met. What do we do? Do we continue as if nothing happened?

-Clearly the 2030 Agenda is extremely ambitious. Some SDGs can be achieved and others will take longer to achieve, but it largely depends on the leadership of states, businesses and civil society. It is an ambitious goal, but not impossible. We have all the tools and resources to solve our challenges; What we need is determination, like what we had with the pandemic where billions and billions of dollars were deployed. This must be done for the 2030 Agenda, but it is not only an agenda of opportunities, but also of survival because all these problems are going to increase if we do not make decisions and implement them.

«To achieve the SDGs, 500 billion euros are needed per year»

-Extremely ambitious, can you say that it was not realistic?

-It is important to review and adjust the SDGs based on the changing reality, because the ambition is there. The review should also be carefully considered and also based on solid data and impact assessments. The issue is that the SDGs are achievable, some will not be achieved between now and 2030. The update should be done at the end, not in the middle because it would distract us from the objective. The SDG report demonstrates progress since 2015 and we have to emphasize the ability to make this agenda much more inclusive.

-One of the challenges we face is the economic slowdown and a possible global recession. Is sustainable economic and social development possible?

-Absolutely yes, in addition everything is intertwined and a comprehensive approach is required that can balance economic growth with the protection of the environment and the promotion of equity. Collaboration between all agents in society is important, because to achieve these objectives we need to reach 500,000 million euros per year.

-What non-compliances are the United Nations most concerned about?

-Those related to the protection of biodiversity, the reduction of the carbon footprint, the impacts of climate change and its approach. There, it is clear that we are not on a positive path and it is worrying. We are also concerned about SDG 16 related to peace and institutional strengthening. More and more conflicts are arising and that is also a global and important problem. We must not forget that these bring rampant inflation, increased hunger due to food insecurity, migratory movements in Europe, Africa, the Middle East. In Latin America and the Caribbean, internally displaced people and also to the north. There are more and more migrants and refugees due to these conflicts.

-At the SDG Summit, Guterres announced the creation of a group of countries that fights to comply with this 2030 Agenda. There are also many companies that adopt these objectives in their business plans, but we review all this effort and We see that we are not moving forward. Is there a lot of blah blah blah?

-Well, the outlook is mixed, there are important efforts. There is a very strong integration in the business section of a sustainable approach, which takes into account the need that if there are jobs they must be decent; If there are procurement operations, they must be inclusive and also take into account environmental impacts. It is an important effort by large, small and medium-sized companies. Also, it is true, there is ODSwashing and it must be avoided. It’s a mix, you don’t have to look at it as an absolute whole, you have to have perspective.

«There is a certain ‘SDGwashing’ in the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda»

-Should there be sanctions or sanctions or fines for people who do not meet the objectives?

-There should be policies that encourage the promotion of the SDGs. There should also be sanctions when the environment is dirty or when natural biodiversity is reduced.

-We have talked about the political sphere, the business sphere, but what about society? Have you internalized this agenda?

-There was a lot of awareness, not only on the part of the United Nations and the Member States but also on the part of the media. The 2030 Agenda has become politicized in many spaces and that creates a certain chaos in framing its objectives, because when this happens it becomes a problem to raise awareness. All of this generates contradictory information that confuses citizens because there is information disconnected from facts and scientific data. This situation causes concern, because the 2030 Agenda not only requires a boost from states, but also from territories, municipalities and societies.

-What would you say to those people who are against the 2030 Agenda? How would you try to convince them?

-It must be done by informing and training, to the extent possible, with a scientific basis, that is the key. We must continue working and focus on communication strategies with those who support this agenda: NGOs, media, leaders, etc. We must strengthen the relationship of trust with people and make them listen to us when we talk about these issues.

-Seven years have passed since the approval of the Sustainable Development Goals. Have we improved as a society?

-It is very opinionable. It is not a response from Nations, it is personal. The level of conflict we have now, the levels of human mobility with migrants, refugees, coups, crime and more has increased. In many countries, the public sector is fragile in the face of organized crime. So, I would say that we are not better, we have had a very important setback and we have to recover.