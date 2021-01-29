Fabricio Ochschild, the UN envoy for digital cooperation, is under investigation in connection with allegations of inappropriate behavior. Secretary General of the organization Antonio Guterres told about it.

Earlier, the media reported that several women who worked with Ochschild in preparing the project for the 75th anniversary of the UN during 2020, accused him of harassment. The UN Secretary General was informed about possible inappropriate behavior.

The representative of the head of the organization, Stephane Dujarrick, said that the secretary general takes seriously any accusations of harassment, as well as discrimination and abuse of power. WION…

Guterres himself noted that an investigation was underway, and Ochschild was sent on vacation. In addition, the secretary general expressed the hope that the investigation will proceed quickly. At the same time, he did not disclose the essence of the charges brought forward.

In August 2018, Ravi Karkaru, Senior Adviser to the UN Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, was at the center of a scandal over allegations of sexual harassment. At least eight men have filed complaints against him.