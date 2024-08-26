Gaza (Union)

A senior UN official announced that the United Nations was forced to halt its humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip yesterday, after Israel issued new evacuation orders for the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip the night before last.

The UN official noted that since the beginning of the war, the UN has had to delay or suspend its operations at times, adding that it “never went so far as to say we can no longer do anything as it is.” But he stressed the desire to resume operations as soon as possible. “The organization will not leave Gaza because the people need us there. We are trying to balance the needs of the population with the safety of UN staff,” the official explained. He added that “UN staff working in Gaza have been instructed to look for ways to continue relief efforts.”

He continued by saying that the United Nations had moved its operations headquarters in Gaza and most of its staff to Deir al-Balah after Israel ordered the evacuation of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Where do we go now?” the official said, adding that UN staff had to be moved quickly, requiring equipment to be left behind.

“The challenge is to find a location where we can resume work effectively. Suitable spaces for work are now limited in an unprecedented way,” he added.

In this context, the World Food Program said that after 10 months since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the people of Gaza are living in an ever-shrinking area without any sanitation services or proper health care.

“Palestinians are being repeatedly displaced under eviction orders that also disrupt aid centres dedicated to supporting them, including food distribution and community kitchens supported by the World Food Programme,” the UN programme said in a statement, noting that “the intensity of the conflict, the limited number of border crossings and damaged roads severely hamper WFP operations.”

Yesterday, Deir al-Balah Municipality announced the forced displacement of about 250,000 Palestinians, the exit of 25 shelters from service, and a number of humanitarian service facilities, under the pressure of Israeli evacuation decisions.

The municipality said in a statement that “the new displacement decisions imposed by the occupation on the northeastern neighborhoods of the city of Deir al-Balah have resulted in new suffering, another tragedy, and a deepening disaster for the residents of Deir al-Balah.”

She added that “Deir al-Balah is home to about half of the Gaza Strip’s population in a narrow strip that the occupation has been shrinking from time to time, causing the forced displacement of about 250,000 people and putting 25 shelters out of service.” She warned that “the departure of a number of international relief organizations that were serving the Palestinians will result in a food crisis, which is already happening because of Israel’s closure of the Rafah crossing with Egypt for about 4 months.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that the water shortage in the city of Deir al-Balah has reached 85%, indicating that only 3 out of 18 water wells are operating in the city. UNRWA said: “Due to the ongoing military operations in Deir al-Balah, only 3 out of 18 water wells are still operating, resulting in an 85% water shortage.”

“People in Gaza not only live in constant fear for their lives, but struggle to meet even their most basic needs,” she added.

“This is a complete dehumanization and an endless tragedy,” the agency said in another post.