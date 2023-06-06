Home page politics

Richard Strobl

The damaged Kakhovka Dam near Kherson. Ukraine responded to a UN tweet with an AI-generated photo. (Collage) © Collage: dpa/Ukraine’s Presidential Office // Twitter/@Ukraine

The attack on the Kachowka dam caused a stir in the Ukraine war. A tweet from the UN immediately afterwards caused a lot of misunderstanding.

New York – “Russia has detonated an ecological weapon of mass destruction”, with these harsh words Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyj commented on the attack on the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine. Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the dam. Russia, for its part, blames Ukraine, but many experts see the blown up dam primarily as a benefit for Russia. Some suspect that this could be an attempt to stop Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Russia tweet from the UN shortly after the dam explosion causes irritation

Against this background, a United Nations Twitter post shortly after the dam was destroyed caused a stir and caused a great deal of irritation. “Tuesday is Russian Language Day,” tweeted the English-language version of the UN Twitter account. To do this, they reposted a contribution from the Russian-language edition of the UN and encouraged people to follow this partner account.

A number of angry comments quickly accumulated under the tweet. “They praise the Russian language while Russia commits the greatest ecocide in Europe since World War II. Such a shame,” wrote one user to the UN. Several others join in and speak of “shame”.

UN faces wave of criticism after Russia tweet

Another summed up his take on things: “Really? Russia is invading Ukraine, blowing up hospitals, schools, abducting children, raping and torturing and now – just today – it’s blowing up a dam flooding hundreds of settlements and you think it’s a good day for anything Russian to celebrate?”

The tweet may have been automated, pre-planned and therefore appeared at a very inconvenient time. A number of users also point out this possibility, but state: “In the history of poorly timed tweets, this is one of the worst.” In the evening, the UN tweet was viewed 7.6 million times and collected almost 30,000 comments.

The contribution has now also reached Ukraine. The war-torn country’s Twitter page responded to the UN post, writing: “Happy Russian Language Day.” A photo obviously generated by artificial intelligence was shared, showing masses of water flooding the hall of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Obviously an allusion to the masses of water that are now threatening many localities as a result of the destroyed dam in the Ukraine.