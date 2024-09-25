UN | Stubb gives his first UN speech as president

UN|Wednesday’s program also includes a speech by Ukrainian President Zelensky.

President Alexander Stubb will give Finland’s speech during the UN high-level week in New York on Wednesday. Stubb will speak to the UN General Assembly at approximately 22:30 Finnish time.

The UN speech is Stubb’s first as president. A year ago, Finland’s speech was given by the then president Sauli Niinistö.

Acting Director of the Foreign Policy Institute assistant manager Katja Creutz assesses STT that Stubb is at least talking about supporting Ukraine, climate change and the structures of multilateral cooperation.

The speeches of the heads of state at the opening of the UN General Assembly began on Tuesday. On the first day, the President of the United States, among others, got to speak Joe BidenPresident of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Wednesday, the leaders of 34 countries will speak. Before Stubb, the president of Ukraine will be able to speak, among others Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Zelenskyi’s program during his trip to the United States also includes a meeting with Biden. He plans to present his victory plan in the United States, as part of which Ukraine needs more armed support from the West.

In addition to Stubb, the Finnish delegation in New York includes the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok), Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) and the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook).