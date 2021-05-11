On May 11, UN special envoy for a Middle East settlement, Thor Vennesland, called on Palestine and Israel to immediately stop shelling. According to him, the situation in the region is close to a full-scale war.

“Stop fire immediately. We are moving into full-scale war. Leaders on all sides must take responsibility for de-escalation. The cost of war in [секторе] Gaza is huge and ordinary people pay it. <...> Stop the violence now, ”he wrote in Twitter…

The special envoy stressed that the UN is working with all parties to restore calm in the region.

Moreover, “RIA News” citing a source in the UN Security Council, writes that on Wednesday, May 12, closed consultations are planned on the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, it became known that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began shelling weapons depots located in civilian buildings in the Gaza Strip. In addition, the military warned the civilians of the region about the danger, they were advised to stay away from the objects of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

According to the Israeli side, over the past 24 hours, Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip launched 630 missiles at Israel. 150 of them exploded in the Palestinian enclave, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted 200 missiles. The shelling killed at least three people and injured eight more, including a five-year-old child.

The representative of the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, Ashraf al-Kidra, said that in two days of shelling in the Gaza Strip, 30 people were killed, including ten children, and another 203 were injured.