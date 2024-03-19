Last year was the warmest year ever recorded. Records were also broken in 2023 in the areas of greenhouse gas emissions, sea level rise and the melting of the polar ice caps. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the United Nations wrote this on Tuesday in an alarming report. According to the WMO, there is a good chance that the limit of 1.5 degrees of warming, as agreed in the Paris Climate Agreement, was exceeded last year.

According to the weather agency, temperatures last year were 1.45 degrees higher than in the 19th century. Due to the margins of error that scientists use, it is considered plausible that the temperatures were higher than 1.5 degrees. This does not mean that temperatures on earth are definitively 1.5 degrees higher: the average temperature increase is measured over a period of thirty years.

Nevertheless, 2023 was exceptionally hot, the organization reports. “On an average day, nearly a third of the oceans were in the grip of a heat wave, damaging vital ecosystems and food systems. By the end of 2023, more than 90 percent of the ocean had experienced heat waves at some point,” the organization wrote.

A glimmer of hope

The temperature rises also affect the food supply of the world population, the economy and, according to the WMO, causes countless people to flee their homes because their living environment is no longer livable. “Never before have we been so close – albeit currently on a temporary basis – to the 1.5 degree limit of the Paris Climate Agreement,” WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo said in a press statement. “The WMO is sounding the alarm.”

The organization writes that in 2023, glaciers will lose the most ice since measurements began in 1950, and that the extent of Antarctica's sea ice will be the smallest ever. The WMO calls the fact that 50 percent more renewable energy was generated last year “a ray of hope”.