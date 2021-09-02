A Sun for the Boys, the solidarity program that has been engraved in the hearts of all Argentines, and that raises funds that contribute to guaranteeing more and better health, inclusion, education and protection for the girls and boys who live in our country, turns 30.

Thirty uninterrupted editions that were possible thanks to the accompaniment of celebrities, artists, personalities of entertainment, culture and sports, and the support of thousands of volunteers, donors and companies who, even in difficult times, have redoubled their commitment, allowing to sustain the work of UNICEF to help those who need it most.

How to join the solidarity campaign

To have fun online during the preview and see how much is known about the history of Un Sol, UNICEF invites those interested to play the classic game “Trivia Crack”. Those who want to participate, must enter latriviadeunsol.com and answer the questions. Thus, there are also chances for the draw for a Canaglia SLP bicycle.

Also, for the 30th anniversary, the traditional car ramp returns. Those who want to come during the transmission of the program – it will be from 3.30 pm to 9.30 pm – to participate in the festivities and the raffle for a Master Full Inox kitchen in Escorial. Must enter through the Obras Sanitarias Stadium of the City of Buenos Aires located at Av. del Libertador 7281.

UNICEF calls on the whole of society to join their commitment so that girls and boys who are in situations of greater vulnerability receive a nutritious diet, are protected, grow up healthy and can access a quality education that allows them have better opportunities.

Those who want to donate monthly can call 0810-333-4455 or go to unicef.org.ar/unsol. Among all the people who start donating or reinforce their monthly donation, a Chevrolet Cruze 0KM will be raffled.

Yesterday, today and always, together for childhood. For more information unsolparaloschicos.com.ar