Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu: Moscow is accused of war crimes in Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

A new report prepared by investigators linked to the United Nations Human Rights Council points to new evidence that Russian authorities committed war crimes during the invasion of Kiev, which completed two years last month.

According to the complaints, Moscow's actions violated a series of international human rights. The survey was released this Friday (15).

The new report showed that, during the Russian incursions into Ukraine, civilians were killed, in addition to the military carrying out torture, rape and appropriation of cultural assets from the invaded country. The UN commission carried out 16 recent visits to Ukraine and drew its conclusions from interviews with hundreds of women and men.

“New evidence reinforces the Commission's previous conclusions that torture used by Russian authorities in Ukraine and the Russian Federation has been widespread and systematic,” says an excerpt from the document.

The new report describes cases of “horrific treatment” perpetrated against Ukrainian prisoners of war in detention centers in Russia. Furthermore, cases of rape and other types of sexual violence against women are reported.

UN investigators also stated that they were able to find additional evidence regarding the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to areas under Moscow's control. Russian president Vladimir Putin, who rules the country with an iron fist, received an arrest order last year from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the alleged transfer of minors from Kiev.