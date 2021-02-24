It is an attack in order against the countries “Western” to which Sergey Lavrov gave himself yesterday before the UN Human Rights Council. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, they have “The desire to take advantage of the pandemic to punish unwanted governments”. “Unfortunately, despite the pandemic and the obvious need to consolidate our efforts, some of our Western partners refuse to reconsider their selfish line and abandon their coercive approaches”, he developed, by videoconference. At issue: the maintenance of economic sanctions against Russia, following the invasion of Crimea, but also against Venezuela and Iran. He finally felt that the pandemic had “Exacerbated old problems like racism and xenophobia”, stressing that “Protests in the United States and Europe have exposed the systemic inequalities in these countries.” C. D.