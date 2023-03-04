Violence increased in Colombia in 2022, the year in which at least 92 massacres were verified in the country and 116 human rights activists were killed, announced this Friday (3) the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). ) in the annual country report.

The representative of this office in Colombia, Juliette De Rivero, stated at a press conference in Bogotá that 321 people were killed in the 92 massacres verified.

“The situation remains very serious in the territories”, lamented De Rivero, adding that communities in Colombia continue to face “many difficulties and a lot of violence”.

Forced displacement and confinement figures also increased from the previous year, with 82,862 people displaced in 2022 (nearly 19% of them minors) and 102,395 confined, compared to 73,974 displaced and 65,685 confined in 2021.

In 2022, there was also a “significant increase” in homicides against members of the Community Action Boards, particularly in Arauca, Bolívar and Putumayo.

Of the total number of homicides of activists in 2022, 45% corresponded to members of the Community Action Boards, which means that there was a jump from 13 cases in 2021 to 52 in the following year.

As for peace signatories, the UN Verification Mission in Colombia verified 50 homicides of ex-combatants, bringing the total number since the signing of the peace agreement in 2016 to 355.

The report also points out that last year, 103 members of the security forces were killed by criminal organizations and armed groups, and that 71 reports were received of arbitrary deprivation of life allegedly committed by the police and military forces, of which it considers that in 41 cases no violation was committed.

In this context, De Rivero recommended a “complete reform” of the National Protection Unit.

The report also deplores “sexual and gender-based violence, which is used as an instrument of war”, as well as the recruitment of minors.

The entity received information about the involvement of non-state armed groups in the transfer of women to territories in the departments of Chocó and Nariño, with the risk of possible trafficking for sexual exploitation, including girls.

Furthermore, in some cases groups are allegedly selecting and transferring women directly.

In 2022, 115 cases of children and adolescents recruited by non-State armed groups were known. Of these, 20 were killed (11 girls and nine boys) and 12 girls were allegedly victims of sexual violence. De Rivero, however, warned of the “underreporting” of these violations and abuses.

In this line, he mentioned the need to “implement the recommendations of the final report of the Truth Commission, presented in June 2022”.