UN Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire postponed

The United Nations Security Council has postponed a vote on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip until Tuesday morning US time (during Tuesday afternoon in the Netherlands). The text of the resolution calls for an immediate ceasefire so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a temporary member, has asked for a postponement to try to persuade the United States not to veto. Previous resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have been blocked several times by the US, Israel's most important ally. In an earlier vote, for example, the Americans felt that the text did not sufficiently condemn the Hamas terrorist attack. stand