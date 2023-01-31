On January 30, the UN Security Council (SC) called for those responsible for the terrorist attack in the mosque in Peshawar (Pakistan), where at least 72 people were killed, to be brought to justice.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar on 30 January 2023,” the UNSC said in a statement.

The members of the Security Council also stressed the need to bring to justice the perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of this terrorist act. They called on all countries to cooperate with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities on this matter.

The explosion in the mosque thundered around 13:40 (11:40 Moscow time) on January 30. According to eyewitnesses, it was heard during a prayer, which was attended by about 120 people. Part of the building was destroyed by the blast. A rescue operation is being carried out at the site of the explosion, as there are people under the rubble.

According to the latest data, the explosion killed 72 people, another 150 were injured.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an outlawed Islamist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.