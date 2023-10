UN Security Council session in September this year | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The UN Security Council (United Nations) will meet tomorrow (8), to discuss the terrorist attacks committed this Saturday (7) by the Islamic group Hamas against Israel and the escalation of the conflict between the country and the Palestinian territories.

According to the agenda of the UN’s main decision-making body, the session will be held at 4pm Brasília. The meeting will have closed doors and will address the “situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.”

Brazil, which holds the presidency of the Security Council, said today that it would call an “emergency meeting” of the body in light of the serious escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Escalation of tension

Israel declared a state of war after Palestinian militias in Gaza, led by the Islamic movement Hamas, launched a surprise and unprecedented operation, with more than a thousand rockets and infiltration by armed men into Israeli territory.

According to the latest figures, more than 100 people have already been killed in Israel as a result of the surprise land, sea and air attack from Gaza, and more than 900 have been injured.

With Israeli retaliatory bombings, the death toll in Gaza rose to 198, and the number of injured rose to 1,160, according to Palestinian authorities.