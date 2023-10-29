An emergency meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates in light of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip

The UN Security Council (United Nations) scheduled a new emergency meeting for Monday (October 30, 2023), at the request of the United Arab Emirates. The objective is to discuss the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The information was confirmed by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which currently presides over the group. Israeli troops have been carrying out ground attacks in the Gaza Strip since Thursday (Oct 26).